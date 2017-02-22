Metford Women Leads Police to Arrest and Charge Her Husband

A Metford man will face court on Wednesday after his wife told police he was in possession of illegal firearms and he indecently assaulted her.

She was initially informing police of the domestic incident, but during the conversation told authorities about firearms her partner possessed.

Police searched their home on Tuesday morning, after arresting and questioning the husband, police were led to a relatives house.

They found the glock and beretta at the East Maitland address.

He faces firearms and indecent assault charges when he fronts court.