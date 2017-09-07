MEET THE NOVOS AT HIA BUILDING AND RENOVATION SHOW!

Come and meet The Novos at the biggest renovation show of the year! Plus, you could win a $15,000 kitchen renovation!

This Saturday 9th September from 10am, Kim, Tim and Steve St John are pitching the NEWFM tent at the HIA Building and Renovation Show for a massive day of renovation fun!

The day kicks off with an 11am demonstration on current trends in window furnishings, followed by a 12pm colour talk, 1pm kitchen planning and design discussion, and a 2pm chat about kitchen design trends and inspirations. But that’s not all! There will be an “Ask an Expert” panes and all day Bristol colour consultants!

Plus, you could win a $15,000 kitchen renovation!

Munch on the BBQ and keep caffeinated with the Beans Boss mobile cafe!

You’ll even be able to keep the kids entertained while you plan your next renovation with a massive jumping castle, a slide and a special appearance from Big Dog!

Meet The Novos from 10am-1pm!

Located at 17 Murray Dwyer Circuit, Mayfield West in the Steel River Estate.

For more information, click here.