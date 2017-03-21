Manhunt Continues After Crime Spree From Brookvale to Newcastle

Police are investigating two armed robberies in Newcastle overnight believed to have been committed by the same man responsible for the stabbings at Brookvale yesterday.

The first robbery occurred about 9.45pm on Monday when a vehicle pulled into a service station on Maitland Road, Sandgate, and the driver got out of the car and started filling up with fuel.

A 38-year-old female employee thought the behaviour of the man appeared suspicious so she left the store walked towards the driver.

As she walked back into the store the driver followed her in and entered the console area where he started to threaten her and smash the cash register.

He produced a knife and forced the register open before fleeing from the premises in the car and with an amount of cash.

About 15 minutes later, at 10pm, a man walked into a second service station on Maitland Road and placed two chocolates on the counter.

As the 24-year-old employee opened the till the man jumped onto the counter and produced a knife while demanding cash.

The employee complied and handed over an amount of money before the man ran from the store and got back into his vehicle.

Officers responding to the armed robbery saw the stolen vehicle leaving the service station and pursued; however it managed to evade police.

In both robberies the man was described as Caucasian in appearance, about 168cm tall, he has a full beard and aged in his mid to late twenties. At the time of the robberies he was wearing black shorts and a light coloured T-shirt.

No-one was injured during the robberies.

A crime scene was established at both service stations as police from Newcastle City conduct further inquiries.

The registration plate of the vehicle and description of the man matches that from the triple stabbing at Brookvale just after 8pm on Monday.