Police are on the hunt for a man accused of “upskirting” females on the Central Coast.

Police say that a man was seen in the female toilets at a Lake Munmorah shopping centre between 9.30am and 10am last Sunday.

The man is reported to have filmed a number of women with his mobile phone at the time.

He is described as being 20-25 years old and Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm tall with a slim build and short wavy brown hair.

He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.