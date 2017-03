A man has required surgery after suffering a severe knife wound to his arm during a home invasion in Wallsend overnight.

Police say a man broke into the home on Close street with a knife just before 9pm.

There was a struggle between the home invader and the 27-year-old man who lives there.

The intruder fled on foot while the victim is recovering in the John Hunter Hospital.

He has been described as being aged in his 20’s, 185cm tall with a solid build.