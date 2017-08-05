Man Pursued After Alleged Positive Drug Test at Doyalson

A man has been charged after allegedly returning a positive drug test before fleeing Police at Doyalson yesterday.

The 35 year old was pulled over by Police for speeding along the Pacific Highway around 5pm, when they decided to conduct a drug test.

When it allegedly returned positive, its believed the man took off in his Subaru, with Police pursuing.

Shortly after, the car left the road, hitting a car and a small bus.

The man tried to flee the scene but was held by a number of witnesses before Police arrived and arrested him.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital with head injuries, before being taken to Waratah Police Station.

The man was charged with speeding more than 45km/h, pursuit, reckless driving and escape lawful custody.

He will front Newcastle Local Court on August 24.