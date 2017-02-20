Man Found with Drugs and Fake Police ID during RBT

Lake Macquarie Police have charged a man with drug possession and having a fake Police ID and badge.

The 24-year-old was pulled over at Argenton just before 7pm on Sunday for a random breath test.

Officers allege they discovered a quantity of methamphetamine and Valium in the vehicle.

They also reportedly found a small amount of unknown substance that will undergo testing.

Authorities will allege they discovered a Police warrant card and a badge in the car as well, wrapped up in a towel.

The man will front Belmont Court on Wednesday.