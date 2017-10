A man has died following a crash at Redhead last night.

Its believed the 57 year old was travelling west along Kalaroo road around 7pm, when his car left the road and crashed into a fence.

He was found unconscious at the scene, but passed away despite attempts to resuscitate him.

Police are now investigating; its thought he may have suffered a medical episode before the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.