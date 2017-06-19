Man Charged with Murder of Carly McBride

A 39-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested and charged over the murder of Belmont’s Carly McBride three years ago.

31-year-old Carly was reported missing while on a visit to Muswellbrook in September 2014, her remains were found in bushland on the outskirts of Scone last year.

Police say her accused killer was in a relationship with Carly before her disappearance and is alleged to be a former Muay Thai boxing champion.

Officers also say the accused was active in the search for Carly and even offered a reward for information.

He faced court today; he was refused bail and will front court again in August.

Officers believe another man was also involved in her murder, they intend to make another arrest this week.

An autopsy has allegedly revealed Carly died as a result of blunt force trauma with Police believing the motive for the crime may have been jealousy.