Man Charged After Punching Off-Duty Police Officer

A man has been released on conditional bail after allegedly punching a off-duty police officer in the face at a set of red lights in Hamilton.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the intersection of Donald St and Beaumont St.

The alleged attacker was crossing the road with two other men, one of them sat and bounced on the police officer’s car that was waiting at the lights.

It prompted the officer to get out of his vehicle to talk to the group.

That’s when another member punched him in the head.

The officer was knocked to the ground and the trio ran off.

After inquires a 24-year-old man was arrested at a home in Cessnock.

He will face assault related charges in court next month.