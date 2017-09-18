Man Charged Over Alleged Hamilton Indecent Assault

A man has now been charged over an alleged indecent assault of a teenager in Hamilton over the weekend.

The 16 year old victim was walking along Beaumont Street just after 2:30 on Saturday afternoon, where the 37 year old man reportedly assaulted her.

Police spotted the alleged offender while walking along Donald Street in Hamilton around 8:30 this morning.

Officers searched the man’s house and seized clothing for forensic examination before arresting him.

He was charged with assault with act of indecency.

He’s been granted conditional bail and will face court on October 5.