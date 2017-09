A man has now been charged after allegedly killing a kookaburra in Port Stephens back in July.

Its believed the 32-year-old used an aluminium chair at a Soldier’s Point licensed premises to hit the bird, causing it to fall to the ground.

The man then allegedly kicked the kookaburra, leaving it to die.

Following investigations, police charged the man and issued him a court attendance notice for aggravated cruelty to animals.

He’ll front Raymond Terrace Local Court on October 16.