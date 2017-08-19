Man Charged for Assaulting Emergency Services

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting police officers and paramedics at a Merewether hotel last week.

Emergency services were called the venue just after 12:30am on Friday, August 11 to treat a man with a cut to his head.

Its believed the 26 year old assaulted the officers and paramedics when they tried to treat him, before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

He was arrested by police yesterday and has now been charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault police and two counts of assault paramedics.

The man was refused bail and will be detained until he fronts Newcastle Local Court today.