Police are investigating after a violent home invasion in East Maitland overnight.

Police say a young man and woman were in their home in Curtain Street when 3 men forced their way inside, punching and kicking the man, before fleeing.

A fourth man stayed outside during the assault, then all four fled in a silver car.

Police found the vehicle a short time later and arrested a 19 year old and are searching for the other three.

The victim received minor injuries.