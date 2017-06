A 36-year-old man has been charged following a domestic violence incident in Kurri Kurri yesterday.

Police were called to a home and arrested the man around 8pm last night.

Its alleged a 39-year-old woman, believed to be the man’s partner, was assaulted, choked and held within the home for around 12 hours and suffered a number of injuries.

The man will front court today charged with 10 offences including breaching an AVO and two counts of common assault.