Man Charged After Kidnapping and Assaulting Former Teenage Partner

A female teenager has escaped with only minor injuries after she was assaulted and kidnapped by her ex-partner in Cessnock.

The 20-year-old man allegedly dragged her from her bed, hauled her over a fence, before throwing her into his car last Thursday afternoon.

The girl was able to escape from the car when it stopped at an intersection and was assisted by nearby residents.

He’s been refused bail after handing himself into police and will appear in Newcastle court in April.

The 20-year-old charged with aggravated break and enter, kidnapping, intimidation, assault and breaching an AVO.