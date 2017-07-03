Man Charged After Hitting Police Car at Jewells

A man has been charged after hitting a Police car at Jewells this morning.

Officers went to a house on the Pacific Highway around 10am to arrest a 40 year old man over an alleged domestic violence incident.

Its believed the man reversed his Holden ute into the Police car to avoid being arrested.

An officer suffered minor injuries but didn’t need treatment.

The man was charged with domestic violence telecommunication offences, malicious damage and using a motor vehicle to avoid apprehension.

He’ll front court on July 19.