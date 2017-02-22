Man Caught Masturbaiting on Bus In Maitland Near Two Girls

Cessnock police have charged a man for obscene exposure and an act of indecency, after an incident on a bus on Tuesday night.

The bus, that’s replacing train services, was travelling along Cessnock Road in Maitland on it’s way to Scone just before 7pm.

The man was allegedly seen committing a lewd act on himself by two 15 year-old girls, who alerted the driver.

The driver stopped at the Maitland train station and detained the 59-year-old Scone local until police arrived.

No one was physically harmed during the incident.

He’s been denied bail and will front Maitland court on Wednesday.