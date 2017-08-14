Man Assaulted with Bolt Gun in Hunter

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting another man with a bolt gun and a firearm in the Hunter yesterday.

The two men met at a licensed premises at Pokolbin around midday yesterday after originally meeting online, before heading to a home at Payne’s Crossing.

Its believed the 55 year old man assaulted the 67 year old man with both guns.

The older man tried to flee the scene before the two men allegedly got into another fight.

The 67 year old escaped and flagged down a passing motorist who took him to Cessnock Hospital.

He was later transferred to the John Hunter Hospital with two fractured vertebrae and neck wounds.

Police later arrested the offender at a Singleton home and was charged with cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was refused bail in court today and will front court again on Wednesday.