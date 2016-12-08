Man Arrested Over Historical Hit and Run

A man has now been charged following an alleged hit and run in Lake Macquarie in 2014.

Emergency services were called to Wild Duck Drive at Cams Wharf on 3 June to find a man aged in his 50s had fallen from his bike and suffered serious injuries.

The crash resulted in the man losing an arm and a leg.

Following investigations a 29-year-old man who was wanted on an arrest warrant turned himself over to police on Wednesday.

He was arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with eight offences including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in local court in the New Year.