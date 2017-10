A Maitland man has faced court after he allegedly abducted a Kurri Kurri mother and sexually assaulted her.

The 36 year old is accused of breaching an AVO when he took the 33 year old woman against her will early Friday morning.

Detectives from several commands across NSW launched a major investigation — later tracking down the pair at a property near Glen Innes on Saturday evening

The woman was taken to hospital suffering minor injuries.