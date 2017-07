A 29 year old, who smashed a schooner glass into the head of a man at a pub in Nelson Bay earlier this year, has pleaded guilty to reckless wounding charges.

Sean Barnard remains in maximum security at Cessnock Jail following his arrest in April, while the glassing victim required surgery in the John Hunter for his injuries.

The matter has been adjourned to Newcastle District Court next week- Bernard was on bail at the time of the incident for seriously assaulting two police officers.