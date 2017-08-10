Maitland Detectives Conduct Interviews on Baby Abductors

A four-month-old girl who was abducted from her home at Bellbird yesterday afternoon has been found safe and well at Armidale.

Police issued an Amber Alert after two women and a man allegedly entered a home on Ruby Street at about 4.00pm and took the girl, taking off in a Mitsubishi SUV.

Police spotted the vehicle on the New England Highway just before 10pm; the group are now in police custody

Maitland detectives have traveled to Armidale to assist with interviews- the trio is expected to be charged, while the girl is in the care of FACS workers.