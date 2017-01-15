LOVE SONG DEDICATIONS

Love Songs & Dedications with Casanova

Steve from The NOVOS spent time holidaying in Venice, during Christmas of 2016. It was there that he was captivated by a man he saw each night in a hotel bar, surrounded by loving admirers. Puzzled, Steve approached the man and spoke with him, only to discover that he was a local radio DJ who possessed the secrets of love.

While he certainly has talent, there is an air of mystery about him. We only know that he goes by the name Casanova, works at a Top 40 radio station in Venice, and he requested that his pay be wired to a Swiss Bank Account.

Somehow, Steve convinced Casanova to agree to present Love Songs on NEWFM, Monday through Thursday from 9pm to Midnight. Casanova is in love with love, and he wants to hear your stories & dedications. You can message him now by completing the form below. Or, call him on 13 10 09 while he is on air and speak with him live.