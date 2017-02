Police are calling on the public for information after a man allegedly committed an act of indecency while on a bus in the Hunter yesterday.

It’s reported the man committed the act whilst travelling on the Pacific Highway towards Gateshead at about 5pm.

He then left the bus with police conducting a search around the area where they spoke to a man before he was released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.