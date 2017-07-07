Labor Launches High Court Action Against Lyne’s David Gillespie

The Labor Party has launched a High Court legal challenge against member for Lyne, David Gillespie and his right to sit in Parliament.

Dr. Gillespie owns a shopping centre in Port Macquarie which contains an Australia Post outlet.

This could mean he holds a financial interest in the Commonwealth, which is unconstitutional.

It’s the same rule that brought down crossbencher, Bob Day earlier this year, where he leased a building to the Government.

If it is found to be unconsitiutional, a bi-election could result which may see them lose power.

Gillespie’s seat of Lyne includes Hunter suburbs such as Lorn, Paterson and Dungog.