Labor Launches High Court Action Against Lyne’s David Gillespie

The Labor Party has launched a High Court legal challenge against member for Lyne, David Gillespie and his right to sit in Parliament.
Dr. Gillespie owns a shopping centre in Port Macquarie which contains an Australia Post outlet.
This could mean he holds a financial interest in the Commonwealth, which is unconstitutional.
It’s the same rule that brought down crossbencher, Bob Day earlier this year, where he leased a building to the Government.
If it is found to be unconsitiutional, a bi-election could result which may see them lose power.
Gillespie’s seat of Lyne includes Hunter suburbs such as Lorn, Paterson and Dungog.