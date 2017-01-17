Knight’s Jarrod Mullen busted for doping

Newcastle playmaker Jarrod Mullen has been provisionally suspended by the NRL after testing positive to an anabolic steroid.

It’s believed the positive sample was taken in November 2016 in an out-of-season drug test, with Mullen testing positive to Drostanolone.

Mullen will now have the opportunity to have a B sample analysed.

Knights CEO Matt Gidley said that the club was “bitterly disappointed” and “the lesson for all our players is…listen to the people inside your club and take advice from them”.