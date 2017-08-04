Inner City Bypass to be Extended

The State Government have committed to extending the Newcastle Inner City Bypass between Rankin Park and Jesmond.

The 3.4 kilometre stretch of road will be the fifth and final section of the bypass, bringing the total investment into the project by the Government to $280 million.

NSW Health have also contributed $13 million to the project to improve traffic flow in and around the John Hunter Hospital, which will include new ramps and connections to the interchange.

The bypass is expected to connect locations such as Jesmond Shopping Centre, the University of Newcastle and the Pacific Highway.

There were previously concerns that the Government would only construct a half bypass.