Iconic foreshore pine trees won’t be cut down for the V8 race

Newcastle Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the foreshore’s Norfolk Pines will be protected and won’t be felled to make way for the V8 Supercars race in November.

Opponents of the race location put symbolic white crosses next to the trees protesting their removal on Sunday.

Council says they’re mistaken and they actually want to remove the 30 trees around the Nobbys Beach car park.

East End Resident’s spokesperson Karen Reid says they wouldn’t have made that mistake in the first place– if they didn’t have to fight for information

“Despite all our best efforts to talk to council..we just can’t get a single answer. You kind of second guess what they’re doing. You look at the maps which they are allowing people to see and you make your assumptions from that”.

Council says they will replace the trees and shrubs with 236 new trees