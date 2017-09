Police have dismantled a hydroponic set-up in a house at Kotara this afternoon.

Officers discovered 150 cannabis plants in the Marshall Street property, after a tip-off from a member of the public.

The house was not being used to live in, rather all five rooms were being used to grow the plants.

Police are now trying to determine who is behind the set-up.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.