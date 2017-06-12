Hunter Mum Faces Child Pornography Charges

A HUNTER mother faces life behind bars after pleading guilty to 26 offences relating to child pornography.

The woman, who cannot be identified, is accused of sexually and indecently assaulting her three young children whilst filming the incidents.

Police arrested the woman last year after the videos were found by Interpol on a paedophile website in the United States.

Her charges include five counts of using a child under 14 to make child abuse material.

She has been refused bail and remains in a Sydney correctional facility.

She will front court again this week for a sentencing date.