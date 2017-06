Hunter MP Joel Fitsgibbon has thrown his support behind plans to control carp in the country’s waterways, but says the $15 million plan is just the beginning and more money is needed to roll out the program.

The carp control plan, expected to be finished in 2018, is set to see a waterborne herpes virus released to eradicate the carp.

Mr Fitsgibbon says the science behind the concept has to be proven before the government can guarantee the plan is feasible.