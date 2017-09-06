Hunter Misses out on Government Grants While Coast Cleans Up

A Federal Government grants program is coming under fire for under-delivering in the Hunter region.

While the Hunter has received $305,000 in the past year– the neighbouring Central Coast has received more than $12 million over the same period.

Labor has called on the Australian Auditor General to review of the program– they say the winners of the grants are marginal seats where the coalition campaigned hard for votes at elections in 2013 and 2016, while electorates with a Labor strong hold suffer.