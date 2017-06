The Hunter is leading the way when it comes to immunising our kids.

Almost 95% of one year old in the Hunter New England and Central Coast area have received their needles.

Rates are particularly high in the suburbs of Lambton, Barnsley and Valentine, while lower numbers were recorded in Dora Creek and Windale .

Just over 700 children were not fully immunised in the region, which spans from the Central Coast all the way to the Queensland border.