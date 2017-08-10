Hunter Finks Members Charged with Consorting

Five members of the Newcastle chapter of the Finks bikie gang have been arrested and charged by Strike Force Raptor and Police Officers.

The five men aged 29, 27 and three aged 25 were arrested yesterday as part of ongoing investigations and were all charged with habitually consort with convicted offenders.

All five were granted conditional bail and will face Maitland Local Court on September 13.

Strike Force Raptor continues to investigate violent acts related to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.