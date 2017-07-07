Government Won’t Fund Air Cons For Bolwarra Public

Parents of children who attend Bolwarra public school are outraged after learning the NSW Department of Education Air Cooling Policy does not cover their ten new classrooms.

Despite the fact the suburbs sweltered through almost a month of temperatures about 35 degrees last summer— the P&C have been told the air cons will need to be self funded at a cost of $150,000.

The department’s cooling policy depends on average January temperatures, ironically when students are on holidays, and doesn’t take into account temperatures in February.

The school has already managed to raise $70,000.