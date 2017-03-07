Five People Attacked by Two Dogs in Metford

At About 7pm on Monday a 40-year-old woman was walking her dog along Chelmsford Drive Park when the two dogs approached her.

A 38-year-old man and two girls aged nine and 16 came to her aid but were also attacked by the dogs in the process.

A 24-year-old male neighbour then tried separating the dogs but was also bitten, receiving lacerations to the arm and leg.

Police along with a ranger attended the scene and captured the animals in a nearby park.

Paramedics attended and treated multiple patients at the scene for bites and lacerations.

The 40-year-old woman was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for surgery on a significant injury to her nose.

The dogs are currently being held in by Maitland City Council.