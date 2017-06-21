Fishing Trawler Sinks Off Port Stephens Coast

Six people are lucky to be alive after their 23 metre fishing trawler sunk off the coast of Port Stephens last night.

The timber vessel ran into trouble when it experienced engine problems and hit rocks around 6PM.

Those on board made a mayday call and were able to evacuate into a life raft before being rescued by Nelson Bay Water Police.

The trawler is fully submerged in 14 metres of water near Cabbage Tree Island.

An investigation is now being conducted by the Roads and Maritime Services who say the incident has caused minor pollution.

Up to 4000 litres of diesel is estimated to have been leaked, but large swell and westerly winds are helping disperse the fuel.

The owner of the trawler, who was not on board at the time, has been issued with a clean-up notice and its expected the vessel will be removed.

The wreck is now marked with a buoy, boaters are asked to avoid the area where possible.