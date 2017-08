A firefighter will face court today over the bushfires that ravaged Kurri and surrounding suburbs in January this year.

The 28 year old was arrested at a home in Hall Street Weston on Monday and charged with four counts of starting a fire– he will face Cessnock Local Court today.

Meantime, Strike Force detectives arrested a 27 year old yesterday as part of their ongoing investigation; he will also face court today in Newcastle.