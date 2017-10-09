FEEL MCHAPPY WITH NEWFM!

NEWFM is celebrating McHappy Day! Come celebrate with us!

Steve and Kim will be pulling up at Edgeworth McDonalds on Saturday 14th October from 10am-1pm to celebrate McHappy Day with plenty of happy fun!

McHappy Day raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, an independent charity that helps families of seriously ill children. They help keep families close to each other and provide care their sick children need with their 360 Ronald McDonald houses worldwide!

On McHappy Day, $2 from every Big Mac sold will be donated to the RMHC!