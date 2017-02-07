Fatal Stabbing at a Psychiatric Hospital in Morriset

A male patient at a psychiatric facility in Morriset will face a murder charge in Toronto court on Tuesday after he reportedly stabbed another patient.

The 41-year-old victim was found dead at the hospital on Monday night, Police say he was allegedly died from a stab wound he sustained.

A 25-year-old was arrested nearby just before 7 pm, it’s believed he was undergoing treatment at the facility on Jacaranda Avenue.

He was taken to Belmont police station and charged with murder.

He’s set to face court on Tuesday.