Emergency Training at Bar Beach

A major emergency management exercise will be conducted at Bar Beach, Newcastle this morning to test a multi-agency response to a rock rescue.

More than 90 personnel will participate in the exercise will include representatives from Westpac Rescue Helicopter, NSW Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Squad, NSW Fire & Rescue, NSW Ambulance Paramedics and Newcastle City Council.

The exercise is being conducted to test the multi agency response arrangements to a rescue at the bottom of the cliffs.

Members of the public who reside near Bar Beach, Newcastle should not be alarmed by the presence of emergency response vehicles.

The exercise should wrap up at around 1pm.