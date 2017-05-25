Dungog Woman Missing

Police are looking for a woman who has gone missing in the Maitland area.

44-year-old Tathra Lloyd, who also goes by the alias of Mitzy Puntapinta, was last seen leaving a mental health facility in Maitland just after 2:30pm on Monday.

Her family reported her missing after she failed to return home to Dungog or contact them.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 168 centimetres tall, of large build with reddish brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black tights and a pink floral top and is a regular user of public transport.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.