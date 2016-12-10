Court for Service Station Thieves

Three people have been charged this week in relation to service station robberies in the region in June and July this year.

Two 18-year-old’s from Gateshead were charged with a range of armed robbery offenses.

One was refused bail to face Newcastle Court early next year, and the other granted strict conditional bail to face a Children’s Court next week.

As a result of ongoing inquiries, a 64-year old woman from Raymond Terrace was also charged and refused bail.

She will appear in Newcastle Court next Wednesday.