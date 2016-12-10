Navigation

Court for Service Station Thieves

By on December 10, 2016 in News

Three people have been charged this week in relation to service station robberies in the region in June and July this year.

Two 18-year-old’s from Gateshead were charged with a range of armed robbery offenses.

One was refused bail to face Newcastle Court early next year, and the other granted strict conditional bail to face a Children’s Court next week.

As a result of ongoing inquiries, a 64-year old woman from  Raymond Terrace was also charged and refused bail.

She will appear in Newcastle Court next Wednesday.