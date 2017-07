A Stockrington man accused of torturing his longtime friend and tenant by branding a horseshoe into his back and burning his fingers with a propane torch has pleaded not guilty in Newcastle court.

44 year old Scott Parry and his partner Melanie Buchanan also allegedly king hit the man before kicking him and beating him with a baseball bat in an ordeal lasting about three hours back in October last year.

The couple will now face trial in Newcastle District Court.