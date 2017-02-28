Corrective Services Nip Alleged Tobacco Delivery in the Bud

An investigation has prevented a major haul of tobacco from reaching St Helier’s Correctional Centre in Muswellbrook.

The contraband held an estimated prison value of $6000 and was found in shopping bags near a drain on Saturday afternoon.

Governor Bill Fittler has no doubt the items were intended to reach inmates, however an investigation is underway to find the person responsible.

The haul included 20 pouches of of rolling tobacco that can be worth up to $300 each, as well as a 700mL bottle of whisky, toothbrushes and lighters.

The discovery comes just a week after officers made a similar find in Cessnock where 15 tobacco pouches were found inside a garbage bag.

Harsh penalties apply for anyone caught trafficking illegal substances including a ban on visits of up to two years.