Cessnock Bushfires Burn Out of Control

5pm Update:

The Cessnock fires have now been downgraded to watch and act.

Fires have partly joined between Forbes St, Abermain and towards the north of Carrs Road, Neath .

A separate fire burns near Forbes Street, moving towards Charles Street.

Firefighters are on the ground with assistance from water dropping aircraft, they are currently gaining the upper hand.

Both fires have burnt about 120 hectares.

Residents in near Charles Street, York Street, Ridley Street and Carrs Road are advised to monitor conditions.

Cessnock Road has reopened, however traffic diversions remain in place.

Embers may be blown ahead of the fire, creating spot fires, so remain careful.

Best advice is to put your Bush Fire Survival Plan into action, and if you don’t have one try to best prepared as possible and actively defended homes can offer safety during the blaze.