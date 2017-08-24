CATCH THE CREW AT HARVEY NORMAN

Are you ready for a mammoth sale?! Well, Harvey Norman is the place to be!

On Saturday 26th August, the NEWFM crew will be pulling up at Harvey Norman Bennetts Green for a mammoth day of savings! From 10am to 1pm, you can come along to meet the crew and bag a bargain.

Harvey Norman will be offering some fantastic deals FOR THIS WEEKEND ONLY! Upgrade your lounge room with 20% off TV and audio. Work and play on Microsoft Surface Book and Samsung Galaxy Tablets with 15% off! Plus when you spend $199 or more on any coffee machines, you get 10% back as a Harvey Norman gift card.

You can grab a bargain or even a great gift for Dad on Father’s Day, plus what’s more – see the NEWFM crew and you could go in the running to win Ed Sheeran tickets!