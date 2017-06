A community advocate says the state government is being far too soft on pubs that have a poor record of violence

Tony Brown says the 3 strike rule for non-compliance has been watered down, and it’s seen the list of violent premises increase from 8 to 15.

It comes after the Sydney Junction Hotel in Hamilton was named as the third most violent pub in the state.

Mr Brown says repeat offending pubs should be forced to shut their doors at midnight for a year.