Calls to keep Adult Migrant English Program at Hunter TAFE

Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon has called for the Government to reconsider changing the provider of the Adult Migrant English Program from Hunter TAFE to a private provider.

The program currently teaches around 200 students, who are concerned about the new provider, Max Employment’s ability to cater for their needs.

The TAFE, based in Tighes Hill, also provides a child care facility for mothers, a full library, multicultural officers and counselling services to the migrant students.

Ms Claydon says the decision has been made without much thought.

“The Government seems to have made, from our point of view, a rash decision about these contracts without consulting the people who are impacted most of all,” she says.

Ms Claydon says many of the students have qualifications and are only being held back by language barriers.

“Many [students] come from professional backgrounds in their countries of origin. What they need now is some proficiency in the English language and some assistance with those social and cultural skills that you need in order to participate fully in your new community,” she says.